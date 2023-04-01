Darrow Company Inc. Sells 66 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.41. The company had a trading volume of 858,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

