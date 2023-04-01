Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -454.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.