DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 13.4% in March

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

DTEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,833. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.