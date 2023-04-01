DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Price Performance

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.11. 23,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1981 per share. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.