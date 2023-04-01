Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Decred has a market cap of $297.90 million and $2.16 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.07 or 0.00070722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,846,156 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

