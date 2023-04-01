Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Decred has a market cap of $297.90 million and $2.16 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.07 or 0.00070722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00153009 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038320 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039574 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000312 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,846,156 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.