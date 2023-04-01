Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $297.32 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.03 or 0.00070490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00152966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,846,771 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.