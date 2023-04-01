DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 40.7% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $659,913.65 and $254.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00152471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00070701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,294 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.