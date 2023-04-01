Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 22.2%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 606,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 203,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.