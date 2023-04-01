Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

DKL opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

