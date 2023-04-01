Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Delek US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,093,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

