Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA:DPW opened at €43.09 ($46.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.56. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

