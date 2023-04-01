Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ DHIL traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.58. 25,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.07. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.2% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.