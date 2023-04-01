Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 11.7% in March

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DGLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Digital Ally Stock Up 23.4 %

Shares of DGLY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

