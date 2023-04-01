Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 106,300 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of DBGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 212,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $208.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.