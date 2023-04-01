Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 152

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.