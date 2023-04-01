Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 152

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

