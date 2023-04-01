DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 648,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 195.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DIRTT Environmental Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Articles

