DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 648,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 195.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
