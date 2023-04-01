DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 648,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 195.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

