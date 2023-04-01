DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of DISH Network worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 6,515,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.