Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 453,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,300. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

