Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 144,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. 6,148,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,226. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

