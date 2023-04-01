Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,987. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

