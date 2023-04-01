Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 179,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. 3,115,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,193. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

