Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 31,081 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. 768,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,547. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

