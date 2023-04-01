Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 294,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,840. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

