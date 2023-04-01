Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.