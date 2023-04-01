Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,339.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins began coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

