Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Up 16.4% in March

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 876,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 122,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EGRX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.37. 211,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,692. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $371.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.