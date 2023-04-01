East West Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 19,371 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,419% compared to the average daily volume of 351 put options.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 167.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

