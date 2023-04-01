Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Compass Point to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

