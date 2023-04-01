easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.55) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.33) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.27) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.04) to GBX 580 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 589.91 ($7.25).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 518.40 ($6.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,356.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 489.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 402.52.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

