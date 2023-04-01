Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ebang International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ebang International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795. Ebang International has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 162.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 307.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ebang International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

