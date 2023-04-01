ECOMI (OMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.77 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $207.77 million and $736,379.14 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

