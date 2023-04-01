Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $42.80 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.80 million and approximately $32,694.30 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010105 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,762,930 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

