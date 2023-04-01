Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.