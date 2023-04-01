EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Stock Price Down 20.6%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) fell 20.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 939,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,895% from the average session volume of 47,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

EML Payments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Ltd. engages in the provision of payment solutions and financial services. Its operations include funds disbursement, social and welfare payments, loyalty and rewards programs, loan disbursements, corporate expenses, procurement, and salary packaging. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

