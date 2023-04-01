Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ECPG opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.47. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.