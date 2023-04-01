Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 22,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 73,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35.

About Endurance Gold

(Get Rating)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.