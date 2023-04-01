Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.14 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $183.86 or 0.00645011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $15.62 billion and $1.14 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 184.23127063 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,311,816.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

