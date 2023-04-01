Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Energem Stock Performance

Energem stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Energem has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Energem by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Energem by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 547,345 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

