ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

