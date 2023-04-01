ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENN Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XNGSY opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

