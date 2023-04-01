Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

