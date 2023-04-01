EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. 4,940,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,702. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.