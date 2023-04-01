EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

