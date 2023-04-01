Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

