Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.