Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $40,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $26,738,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,081,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

