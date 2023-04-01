ERC20 Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $9.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00201215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,485.58 or 1.00022642 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

