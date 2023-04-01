Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $208.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.86.

ESS stock opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

