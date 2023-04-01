ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.35% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IPAY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 71,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,241. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $485.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.