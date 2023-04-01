Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180.66 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $180.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.04 or 0.00073937 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,460.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00325428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00557447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00441789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,241,406 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

